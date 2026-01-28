Serving the Tarrant County College District

Marina Figurski sleds down a snow-covered sidewalk with her family and friends on Jan. 26 at the Trinity River Trailhead Park in Fort Worth after a massive winter storm hit the DFW metroplex. The Artic winds brought a total of two-and-a-half inches of snow and sleet Fort Worth, according to WFAA, which resulted in the closure of all TCC campuses Jan. 26, 27 and 28.
Winter storm causes college closure
Chief Financial Officer Pamela Anglin presents at the Board of Trustee meeting Jan. 22.
Student fees and program cuts considered
Police find body near TCC campus
Chief of Police Jay Tillerson chokes up as he introduces himself to the Board of Trustees at their meeting on Jan. 22.
New police chief greeted by busy first 2 weeks
Intercultural center undergoes name change
At the top of the podium stands some of the shows most iconic characters from season one, including Ned Stark, Robert Baratheon and Cersei Lannister.
Experiencing the realm of ‘Game of Thrones’
A$AP Rocky's cover for "Don't Be Dumb," released Jan. 16, was illustrated by filmmaker Tim Burton.
Risks pay off in A$AP Rocky’s new album
33 Peaks co-owner Rupesh Neupane talks with customers over a fresh cup of coffee in Southlake, just 20 minutes away from NE.
Brewing connections
Adam Brody who plays Noah holds his girlfriend Joanne, played by Kristen Bell, while talking to his mother.
Nobody loves ‘Nobody Wants This’ anymore
The post credit scene to Episode 3 featuring Smiling Friends employees Alan, Glep, Pim and Charlie watching their boss dance uncontrollably after a day of work.
‘Smiling Friends’ keeps us grinning in new season
SE ceramics instructor and artist Juan Barroso explains his plan to paint images of immigrant laborers on his handmade vase to lab tech Huda Dorsett.
The dignity of work
Walking with Wisdom
Walking with Wisdom
NE geology instructor Mathew Cope teaches about drainage basins during his class.
Perseverance leads to discovering opportunities
South student veterans Sylvester Rutherford, Gregory Steinke, Darren Green and Derek Cloutier plant turnip seeds in the garden beds near SMTH on South Campus.
Serving the Community
Risks pay off in A$AP Rocky’s new album

MATT PENROD, campus editor
January 28, 2026
A$AP Rocky's cover for "Don't Be Dumb," released Jan. 16, was illustrated by filmmaker Tim Burton.
Photo Courtesy of A$AP Rocky
A$AP Rocky’s cover for “Don’t Be Dumb,” released Jan. 16, was illustrated by filmmaker Tim Burton.

A$AP Rocky’s fourth studio album, “Don’t Be Dumb” is the New York rapper’s long-awaited return to artistic form. 

“Don’t Be Dumb” isn’t Rocky’s magnum opus, but it doesn’t disappoint. It’s his best work since “AT.LONG.LAST.A$AP” released in 2015. 

The album is structured into two disks. Disk 1 is 15 tracks. Upon release, Disk 2 consisted of only two songs. On Jan. 21, two more were added prior to an X post from Rocky’s account implying even more songs will be added. 

The album cover was designed by legendary artist and filmmaker Tim Burton, and his one-of-a-kind style sets the tone for this unique and experimental album. 

Rocky adds a theatrical feel to the music by collaborating with composer Danny Elfman, known for scoring many films such as Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” 

Rocky’s first three projects had opening tracks which immediately pulled the listener into his world. 

This time around, the opening track, “ORDER OF PROTECTION” feels like Rocky is still warming up. But he finds his stride on the high-energy second track “HELICOPTER.” 

“STOLE YA FLOW” is a not-so-subtle Drake diss, accusing his former collaborator of stealing his style and flow. 

While it’s a fun song, it doesn’t hit as hard or demand the attention of Kendrick Lamar’s 2024 diss track against Drake, “Not Like Us.” 

Tracks like “Stop Snitching,” featuring Bossman Dlow and Texas rapper Sauce Walka, highlight the album’s aggressive first half fueled by excellent experimental production. Walka’s hard-hitting verse is backed by a wild beat, which successfully incorporates phone rings and dial tones. 

The most experimental aspects of the album shine in “STFU” featuring Slay Squad, by pulling off a hyper, abrasive and industrial sound like what would be heard on a Death Grips album. 

Rocky’s ability to shift between aggression and elegance without losing cohesion is heard when he takes his foot off the gas in tracks like “STAY HERE 4 LIFE.” This is when he introduces a smoother and more relaxing sound into the album with the help of Brent Faiyaz, an R&B artist.   

Rocky brings back his old 2015 sound in “WHISKEY (RELEASE ME).” He seamlessly blends his psychedelic rap sound with vocals from Gorillaz frontman Damon Albarn and fellow New York rapper Westside Gunn’s gritty ad-libs. 

In the third act of Disk 1, his emotional range comes out in songs like “PUNK ROCKY.” 

Built on punk-inspired drums and a trance like rhythm, it abandons the aggression heard in the first half and favors his vulnerability, making it stand out as one of the most revealing moments on the album. 

“I cried alone in my truck,” he admits. 

The title track, “DON’T BE DUMB / TRIP BABY,” starts as a beautiful, hypnotic love song that pauses for a man to give his definition of dumb. Described as “temporarily unable or unwilling to speak,” this gives the listener an insight into the album title. The beat then switches to a calm, yet more traditional rap beat to showcase Rocky’s lyricism. 

The album’s theatrical ambition peaks in the third act as well with both “ROBBERY” featuring Doechii and “THE END” featuring Jessica Pratt and will.i.am. 

“ROBBERY” is a jazzy and luxurious song that samples Thelonious Monk’s 1955 cover of Duke Ellington’s 1936 classic “Caravan.” Rocky and Doechii rap back-and-forth leading up to a masterfully executed robbery skit, bringing a grand, Bonnie and Clyde feel to the track without dragging it off course musically. 

“THE END” concludes Disk 1 with the album’s most powerful moment. It’s eerie and incredibly produced. Built around a sample of Nancy Priddy’s 1968 song “Ebony Glass,” it feels apocalyptic, with Rocky and will.i.am delivering societal critiques. The repeating hook “This is the way the world ends” lingers long after the song is over. 

The first four songs on the second disc lift the mood after the haunting ending of Disk 1. Even though “FLACKITO JODYE” is a dud, these tracks let us know that Rocky is having fun again, regardless of the world around him. 

“Don’t Be Dumb” is impressively consistent, rarely missing despite its heavy experimentation. That puts it a clear step above “TESTING.” However, the highs just don’t reach those of his first three projects. In Rocky’s defense, he set the bar incredibly high for himself. 

“Don’t Be Dumb” confirms A$AP Rocky is still one of hip-hop’s elite artists, even if his early classics rank above it. 

OVERALL: 4 out of 5 

