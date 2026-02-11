Categories:
South Campus Automotive Class Teaches Vehicle Repairs
South Campus’s Automotive Service Technology program teaches students how to fix and repairs cars along with providing a certificate which will help students who seek a career in auto repairs.
February 11, 2026
Tags:
More to Discover
About the Contributor
My name is Nicholas Boltz. I am the news videographer for The Collegian and a film student at TCC. I love to capture and tell stories on camera and hope to make a living doing it. If you see my on campus be sure to say hi. I look forward to working with great people and continue working behind or in front of the camera.