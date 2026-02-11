South Campus Automotive Class Teaches Vehicle Repairs

Serving the Tarrant County College District

Student Luis Fuentes and instructor Tony Edwards inspecting student Aiden Buckley's 2004 Ford F-150 truck.
Steering to success
NW assistant professor and artist Kent Anderson Butler walks by a tree featured in his exhibition "Silent Witnesses."
Photographer connects nature to memory
Semiconductor chips are seen on a circuit board of a computer in this illustration picture taken February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration
Workshop focuses on innovative film tech
A Patriot Front flyer was found on a transformer box outside NDPP on NE Campus Jan. 20
White supremacy flyers found on campus
NE student Gloria Martinez tells teacher Mayra Mancera and student Fathy Ngindi that she is proud to learn and practice English in a pronunciation class Jan. 30
Former ESL students teach new generation
Valentine's Day
Valentine’s Day
At the top of the podium stands some of the shows most iconic characters from season one, including Ned Stark, Robert Baratheon and Cersei Lannister.
Experiencing the realm of ‘Game of Thrones’
A$AP Rocky's cover for "Don't Be Dumb," released Jan. 16, was illustrated by filmmaker Tim Burton.
Risks pay off in A$AP Rocky’s new album
33 Peaks co-owner Rupesh Neupane talks with customers over a fresh cup of coffee in Southlake, just 20 minutes away from NE.
Brewing connections
Adam Brody who plays Noah holds his girlfriend Joanne, played by Kristen Bell, while talking to his mother.
Nobody loves ‘Nobody Wants This’ anymore
Hey boomer, "6-7" meme isn't meant for you to understand
Hey boomer, “6-7” meme isn’t meant for you to understand
High schoolers who protest aren’t criminal
High schoolers who protest aren’t criminal
Paramount and Netflix logos are seen in this illustration taken December 8, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Media conglomeration threatens film, broadcast industries
Put your money where your beliefs are
Put your money where your beliefs are
Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch and Reddit applications are displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken on December 9, 2025. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/Illustration
Social media activism cannot replace community work
NW assistant professor and artist Kent Anderson Butler walks by a tree featured in his exhibition "Silent Witnesses."
Photographer connects nature to memory
Student turns hardship into hobby
Student turns hardship into hobby
TCC graduate Brian Hodges, who owns the store Card Center, explains to NFL star Myles Garrett about his recent bulk purchase of Pokémon trading cards and games. Hodges’ son inspired the business idea.
Father captures dreams selling Pokémon
33 Peaks co-owner Rupesh Neupane talks with customers over a fresh cup of coffee in Southlake, just 20 minutes away from NE.
Brewing connections
SE ceramics instructor and artist Juan Barroso explains his plan to paint images of immigrant laborers on his handmade vase to lab tech Huda Dorsett.
The dignity of work
South Campus Automotive Class Teaches Vehicle Repairs
South Campus Automotive Class Teaches Vehicle Repairs
TR Promotes Fitness and Recreational Sports at Recfest
TR Promotes Fitness and Recreational Sports at Recfest
Meet the staff 2026
Meet the staff 2026
NE SGA gives back this holiday season
Campus Voices: How will you give thanks this Thanksgiving?
Campus Voices: How will you give thanks this Thanksgiving?
South Campus Automotive Class Teaches Vehicle Repairs

South Campus’s Automotive Service Technology program teaches students how to fix and repairs cars along with providing a certificate which will help students who seek a career in auto repairs.
NICHOLAS BOLTZ, videographer
February 11, 2026
NICHOLAS BOLTZ, videographer
My name is Nicholas Boltz. I am the news videographer for The Collegian and a film student at TCC. I love to capture and tell stories on camera and hope to make a living doing it. If you see my on campus be sure to say hi. I look forward to working with great people and continue working behind or in front of the camera. 