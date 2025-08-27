Serving the Tarrant County College District

NE student Maran White said she was confused when trying to find her photography lab in NCAB on the first day of class Aug. 25.
Construction delay alters classes
JCC Chair Madelyn Bowman presents the proposed changes to board policy at the board’s Aug. 21 meeting.
Faculty fear losing voice
Device loan program flyer posted in NE library.
Device loans limited to 2 weeks per semester
Former SE President Judith Carrier died on July 5 in Fort Worth. She started in 1971 and was the first female president at TCC.
Friends, colleagues remember founding SE Campus president
Pamela Anglin, the Chief Financial Officer, presents the proposed 2026-2027 budget before the board of trustees during their Aug.21 meeting.
Frozen tuition, taxes cause budget issues
Neon signs surround 1980s-style games at Electric Starship Arcade, a retro arcade and bar in Haltom City that opened in 2020.
Classic games spark nostalgia
Comic
Comic
Smoke Moore, played by Michael B. Jordan (middle) and his allies prepare inside a juke joint for the climatic battle with a horde of vampires in “Sinners.”
Genre-blending triumph, rooted in blues, empowers Black community
Dr. John Watson questions Sherlock Holmes on his decision to retire.
Sherlock Holmes tackles another case in retirement
Michael Gandolfini, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, playing Ray Mendoza, and Adain Bradley have a tactical briefing in “Warfare.”
New war film subverts conventional tropes
Mall culture dies with rise in online shopping
Mall culture dies with rise in online shopping
Subtle racism is not so subtle for adolescents
Subtle racism is not so subtle for adolescents
Attacks against noncitizens will have big consequences
Attacks against noncitizens will have big consequences
NCAA's loose regulations have ruined college athletics for fans
NCAA’s loose regulations have ruined college athletics for fans
Storytelling gave me hope, purpose during hard times
Storytelling gave me hope, purpose during hard times
Chloe Sisk is a NE student with a published poetry book “Tales of the Moon.” She is pursuing a career in writing and loves nature.
Poet Finds Purpose
South student Monae Terrell puts on a Korean hanbok with adviser Cholho Kim’s help.
Korean Culture Club: South club shares heritage, language
NE Campus student Lauren Bird sits looking at her series of self-portraits. The oil paintings will be featured in a solo exhibition in the art department. Bird has been working on the collection for a year-and-a-half.
Lauren Bird’s Self-Care Journey Captured in Oil-Painted Self-Portraits
Coffee and Conversation’s guest speaker, Kellie King, speaks to veteran students about how to file for Veterans Affair disability.
Services after Service: TR Veteran Resource Center emphasizes connection between veteran students
Taste Project: Students gather, rake and remove for their community
Taste Project: Students gather, rake and remove for their community
NE Campus construction
Meet the staff
Information source: Inside Higher Ed
BREAKING: Five TCC international students have visas revoked
Taste Project: Students gather, rake and remove for their community
Taste Project: Students gather, rake and remove for their community
Zoe Spiliotis’ “Wheel in the Sky Without End”, Isadora Jackson’s “Crinkled Horizons” and Jackson’s “Soil and Sky” are all a part of the South Campus art exhibit “The Desert was Red and Red the Dust was Raised.”
Five women create abstract art to explore border region
Friends, colleagues remember founding SE Campus president

AVA REED, campus editor
August 27, 2025
Former SE President Judith Carrier died on July 5 in Fort Worth. She started in 1971 and was the first female president at TCC.

The recent death of the first SE Campus president left the TCC community facing a wave of emotions.

Judith Carrier, who died July 5 in Fort Worth, two days prior to her 88th birthday, was known for her ambition and concern for students.

After starting at TCC as an associate professor of psychology and student counselor on NE Campus in 1971, Carrier went on to work on NW Campus as dean of student development services and helped create the senior education program.

“When Northwest opened in 1976, she had dual roles – she was the chief academic officer, and she was also in charge of student affairs,” Chancellor Elva LeBlanc said. “She did both, and she did that until the Southeast Campus opened.”

LeBlanc said Carrier made an impression with her work ethic and innovation.

“As an administrator, she was a hard-working person,” she said. “She was very creative, had a lot of ideas and would work and work until she figured out how to put them into operation.”

Carrier made it clear to the administration of the NE and NW Campuses that she wanted to pursue a presidency in her future with the college.

“The thing that struck me the most about Judith was that she was ambitious and felt that she belonged in that role as a campus president,” former Vice Chancellor Bill Lace said.

SE career adviser Cyrus Crosby worked with Carrier from 2001 to 2011 and said she stood out to employees because she focused on the student community.

“With Dr. Carrier, everyone counted,” he said.

Crosby said Carrier was open to input from her peers. She created focus groups for staff and administrators to voice their opinions, regardless of how long they had been employed by the college.

“Getting everyone’s opinion was a way of expanding how she saw things,” Crosby said.

Carrie Tunson, who is still dean of lifestyle and community learning at SE, worked alongside Carrier from the beginning.

“She was always very gracious,” Tunson said. “She was a survivor, she was a fighter, and she knew what she wanted and she fought for it.”

As president, Carrier juggled responsibilities such as running the campus, creating events and advocating for staff.

“If it hadn’t been for the fight in her and how she pushed and pulled, I wouldn’t be the woman that I am today,” Tunson said.

In 2011, she endowed to TCC the Dr. Judith J Carrier Scholarship to help students in need.

“If there was a rotary club or a PTA club, there she was,” Lace said.

Carrier was the first woman to serve as president of the Fort Worth Rotary Club. She was also a chair member for the UNT Alumni organization.

LeBlanc, who was president of NW Campus while Carrier was president of SE, said she also remembers Carrier’s active involvement in the Rotary Club and advocacy for TCC.

“Everybody in the community, and when I say community that would be Arlington and Mansfield, knew her well,” LeBlanc said. “She was very active in the community, telling the Tarrant County College story and partnering with people.”

However, those who worked with her said her biggest impact was on the TCC community.

“Dr. Carrier was a mover and a shaker,” Tunson said. “And you would have to run to keep up with her.”

NE student Maran White said she was confused when trying to find her photography lab in NCAB on the first day of class Aug. 25.
Construction Delay alters classes
JCC Chair Madelyn Bowman presents the proposed changes to board policy at the board's Aug. 21 meeting.
Faculty fear losing voice
Device loan program flyer posted in NE library.
Device loans limited to 2 weeks per semester
AVA REED
AVA REED, SE campus editor