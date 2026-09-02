Dead man found at TXU plant identified

The body found Aug. 19 at the TXU Power Plant owned by TCC, has been identified as 39-year-old Adam McClure White.

White was last seen on the 400 block of West Belknap Street, about half a mile from the plant, on June 1, according to the missing persons poster issued by the Fort Worth Police Department.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner has not determined White’s cause of death, but according to Fort Worth Police Public Information Officer Tracy Carter, police do not suspect foul play. However, the investigation remains ongoing, Carter said.

This is the second dead body to be recovered from the plant in 16 months. In April 2025, a 27-year-old woman died when she fell 50 feet down a shaft at or near the plant.

The college bought the building in 2004 with the intent to expand the TR East Campus, but it has been vacant since. Last year, the college tried to sell the building but eventually took it off the market after an auction didn’t produce a minimum bid.