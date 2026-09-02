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Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
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Voters are harmed when polling places get cut

September 2, 2026
Holly Monger

Imagine waking up on Nov. 3, a historic Election Day, excited to vote after months of anticipation and preparation. 

You arrive and find that your polling station no longer exists.  

This will be the reality for many Tarrant County voters. The county’s newest polling station approval list will remove 92 polling stations- a 29% reduction. This follows a previous proposal that was tabled after being met with widespread condemnation. The approval list passed 3-2 on Sept. 1 at the Tarrant County Commissioners Court. 

But the fact this was proposed at all begs the question: What should voters have to sacrifice in the name of efficiency and cost savings? 

Many Texas counties participate in the Countywide Polling Place Program, which allows citizens to vote at any polling place within the county instead of a single designated location. 

Tarrant County is one participant in the program, for good reason.  

With a population of almost 2.3 million spread across 900 square miles, accessible polling stations near voters’ homes and place of work is a necessity. 

But some argue that this system introduces new issues such as polling places being underused, wasting taxpayer money and county resources. Tarrant County Elections Administrator Clint Ludwig argued that the original proposed reductions were intended to eliminate locations with low usage and save money.  

Concerns over money and government efficiency are understandable. Taxpayers directly fund polling stations and deserve to see their money spent efficiently and to their benefit.  

But it’s difficult to see how this adoption is beneficial when defunding polling stations trades voter representation for budget cuts. 

The total savings for taxpayers would be $1 million, according to Tarrant County Judge Tim O’Hare. One million is a lot, but for a county that makes at least $500 million in taxpayer money a year, it seems to be an unequal sacrifice. 

The decision will force committed voters to travel to already overpopulated and understaffed polling stations. Long lines are already a common complaint among Texas voters. They aren’t just a minor inconvenience, but a deterrent. Some voters already miss work hours or time with their family, and a long line can make the cost of voting too high. 

Another concern among voters is the lack of clarity on which polling stations will be removed. There has been no discussion on whether the polling station cuts will include college campuses, part of a proposal by O’Hare that was rejected in 2024. 

The new vote comes after off-cycle redistricting by the court and Democratic State Sen. Taylor Rehmet’s win in the historically Republican 9th District of Fort Worth. For Texas Republicans, the elephant in the room remains a potential U.S. Senate upset in the upcoming midterms. 

But Republicans and Democrats on the court rejected the idea that they had any involvement in the original proposal. O’Hare said it was “utter and complete and total nonsense” to suggest that they were working with Clint Ludwig, according to The Texas Tribune. 

It’s impossible to view the county’s decision in a vacuum with so many factors surrounding it. There are many solutions to the problem of wasted taxpayer money, but the cons of this decision far outweigh its potential benefits. 

If Tarrant County truly prioritizes its taxpayers, it should look for savings in other, more wasteful areas. Voters deserve transparency and options when exercising their right to vote, and they should not have to sacrifice that for relatively modest budget savings. Efficiency should never come at the expense of representation.

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