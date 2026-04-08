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Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
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Workshop provides career skills, advice on interviewing

JUSTINE ANGELO ALA, staff writer
April 8, 2026

A series of workshops about future career planning and preparation was hosted on NE Campus. 

“Career 103 – Career Launching” on March 25 was a workshop that taught students tips on how to develop an elevator pitch, dress professionally and what to do during an interview.  

It was one of the three workshops that career services launched this semester, with previous sessions on career assessment, future goals and resume building.  

NE career services supervisor Jennifer Steed and NE learning commons specialist Rhonda Ackley spoke at the event along with other career services staff. 

For professional attire, Steed recommends dressing neutrally at first until the culture and the feel of the workplace is known. She said people may dress more formally or casually depending on the field, and basic hygiene is also important to maintain a professional look. 

“If you’re going into the office to interact, to ask them about applying, or you’re dealing with a job fair or university partner, make sure you’re thinking about how you’re presenting yourself,” she said. 

NE student Ruth Bell said the workshop guided her on what to wear.  

“I think business casual is okay, but I think I want to actually dress for the job that I imagine myself having as opposed to the job that I’m searching for,” she said. 

NE student Pierson Robinson found it to be helpful that the workshop defined what an elevator pitch is, and its purpose. 

Elevator pitches are a short, professional introduction to a person’s skills and education during career and job fairs, Ackley said. Students should develop and practice their elevator pitches without relying on memorization. 

NE student Oscar Lee found the tips on creating an elevator pitch to be useful.  

“You pretty much modify it your own way, like when you cook in your own style of saying this like a sandwich,” he said.  

NE student development specialist Mose Brown told students to prepare for interviews by finding the location ahead of time, researching where the parking is and leaving early.  

“If you’re rushing trying to get there, and then your anxiety is high, and you go in for this interview and you’re still all wound up, give yourself some time when you arrive,” Brown said.  

Ackley said it is important to ask any questions related to the job position and the company during the interview. 

“The interviewer is going to see kind of a bigger red flag if you don’t ask questions than if you do,” she said. 

Her favorite question to be asked by an applicant during an interview is, “Why is this position open?” 

Bell had hoped that the workshop would touch more on writing cover letters and resumes, but still found the information helpful. 

“I didn’t realize that your LinkedIn app can automatically give access to employers at a job fair, career fair, so that’s actually great news.” Bell said. 

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