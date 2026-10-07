Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Security report shows stalking on decline
Security report shows stalking on decline
From left to right: SE assistant professor Yolanda Wright, student Debriana McLemore and assistant professor Martin Molina goes over draft pages from The Compass.
Literary journal rebooted after 8 years
NW horticulture lab manager Cameron Grant tells academic adviser Liz Bradley about the options at the plant sale Oct. 2.
Plant sale brings community and college together
NW Student Annalie Herrera plays Otter in a picnic scene for "The Wind in the Willows" Oct. 2.
From page to stage: Theater takes on adaptation
Campuses adjust to food program cuts
Campuses adjust to food program cuts
Fairgoers soar above the fairgrounds from the Thunderbird swing tower, the tallest portable swing ride in North America, Oct. 4 at the State Fair of Texas in Dallas.
Deep-fried fun on a budget
NE student actors Isaac Macon and Toby Whatley star in “Lobby Hero” Sept. 25.
Small cast highlights big societal issues
Autumn Activites
Autumn Activites
Robert Pattinson plays Chris Hansen, a reporter best known for “To Catch a Predator,” and showcases a personal journey of career ambition and moral righteousness in a mission to protect children.
Eye-catching Pattinson transforms
Customers browse indie book selections at Recluse Books Sept. 19.
Bookstore embraces unique collection
This year’s budget release cannot be repeated
This year’s budget release cannot be repeated
You do not owe everybody access to the person you’ve become
You do not owe everybody access to the person you’ve become
Big Tex greets fairgoers from far and wide in his 95-gallon hat at the State Fair of Texas in Dallas.
As a Texan, I’ve hated on the State Fair for years. My mind has changed
Imprisonment should not be profitable
Imprisonment should not be profitable
Obsessing over life will always keep you from living it
Obsessing over life will always keep you from living it
NE math assistant professor Joel Gutierrez and instructor Grant Griffin perform martial arts skills with escrima sticks used to teach striking, blocking and footwork Sept. 18 on NE Campus.
Pi of the Tiger
NE student Bethany Anthony receives the Young Filmmaker Award at the PrairieFest Film Showcase Aug. 29.
Student receives local film award
R&B artist Chebet Nyangesi, a NE student who performs as LUVIZA, sings during the Art Official open mic night at the Irving Fine Arts Academy Sept. 19.
Building the Brand
SE alum Kyle Hanson talks about his method of painting with SE student Ngoc bao Tran Nguyen Sept. 3.
Transforming art and artists
Audience at Coyote Drive-In watches “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” from their vehicles Aug. 28.
Coyote Drive-In curtain call
The Collegian Report for the week of Sept. 30
The Collegian Report for the week of Sept. 30
The Collegian Report for the week of Sept. 23
The Collegian Report for the week of Sept. 23
The Collegian Report for the week of Sept. 16
The Collegian Report for the week of Sept. 16
The Collegian Report for the week of Sept. 2
The Collegian Report for the week of Sept. 2
The Collegian Report for the week of Aug. 26
The Collegian Report for the week of Aug. 26
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Categories:

Campuses adjust to food program cuts

MADISON MCCARTHY, campus editor
September 30, 2026
File Photo/DIEGO SANTOS

Tarrant Area Food Bank has ended its school mobile food distribution partnership with TCC, affecting food programs on NW, NE and South campuses. 

The notice from TAFB came at the end of the spring semester as food insecurity continues to see a steady incline in Texas. A July 28 press release from Feeding Texas, a food bank network association, highlighted that 19.4% of Texans are experiencing food insecurity, up from 17.6% last year. 

“It’s just kind of the nature of where we are as a society,” Cara Walker, NE director of student life and engagement, said. “A lot of funds are just limited, and so we have to work as a college within funding parameters.” 

Issues with funding extend beyond the college itself, with TAFB experiencing budget cuts exceeding $4 million in 2025 alone. 

Despite reassurance by a SE coordinator in October 2025 that the cuts would not have an impact on TCC’s programs, the effects of these changes at the federal, state and local level have finally trickled down to TCC. This has prompted adjustments in existing pantry operations at NE in addition to the sunsetting of the NW and South programs. 

“We’ve recently augmented our donation processes where we’re working with the Student Connections Center, which has shifted its focus into more of a basic needs service for the college,” Walker said.  

Lisa Benedetti, NW arts and humanities dean, said the campus had volunteers ready to support their community when the truck came every month. 

“Our first market was August 2017,” said Benedetti. “We never missed a day in all those years. COVID did not stop us. Rain did not stop us. We continued all that time to serve our students in the community.” 

Benedetti acted as the coordinator for the NW Community Food Market, one of the food programs that was supported by TAFB, from start to finish. It was hosted on the third Friday of each month in the NW13 hangar. The market received donations from TAFB, including fruits, vegetables and other perishable items.  

As for what the future holds for students, each campus is forming their own approach in addressing these changes.  

South confirmed that Toro’s Fresh Market has been discontinued as of Aug. 1, but on-the-go pantry items remain available to students. More information can be found on TCC’s website under the food pantries page. 

NW Vice President of Student Affairs James Edwards said that an existing resource, Toro’s Food Pantry, is in the process of being expanded. It is set to be included in a dedicated space as part of the campus cafeteria that remains in development. Students will be able to come to NW02 and have access to the pantry. 

“We already have a proposal in place for what we are calling a dry food pantry,” Edwards said. “There won’t be any perishable items, but there will be items that will be available for students that are experiencing food insecurity.” 

The dry food pantry will look different from the Community Food Market, but it is unclear how it will compare. 

It is also unknown when the cafeteria’s construction will reach completion, but Edwards said a tentative timeframe of spring 2027 is the current goal. In the meantime, Edwards said donations are always welcome. 

NE is in an exploratory phase regarding potential opportunities with other fresh food partners, according to Walker. 

“It’s not a never again type of thing,” Walker said. “It’s a ‘how can we bring this back to be able to service the college?’” 

Some community members have come forward and asked about the status of the NE pantry. Walker said she redirected them to alternative resources such as Community Food Link, which serves communities across northwest Tarrant County and is based in Saginaw. 

“Generally, we just want to make sure that they at least have the information,” Walker said. “We’re looking at what we can do within the capacity we have to still provide.” 

Tags:
More to Discover
More in DISTRICT
Security report shows stalking on decline
Security report shows stalking on decline
Students rehearse for the spring 2026 semester musical "Chicago."
Theater programs scrambling after cuts
Pamela Anglin, chief financial officer, presents to the board of trustees Aug. 13.
Delayed budget raises questions
Chancellor Elva LeBlanc speaks to assistant secretary Laura Pritchett after the Jan. 22 board of trustees meeting.
Board approves property tax rate increase
NW Child Care Studios offers a nature-inspired play area for young children Aug. 28.
Child Care Studios focus on family support
Chief Financial Officer Pamela Anglin presents at the Board of Trustee meeting Jan. 22.
Board increases proposed tax rate
More in News
From left to right: SE assistant professor Yolanda Wright, student Debriana McLemore and assistant professor Martin Molina goes over draft pages from The Compass.
Literary journal rebooted after 8 years
NW horticulture lab manager Cameron Grant tells academic adviser Liz Bradley about the options at the plant sale Oct. 2.
Plant sale brings community and college together
NW Student Annalie Herrera plays Otter in a picnic scene for "The Wind in the Willows" Oct. 2.
From page to stage: Theater takes on adaptation
SE chef and instructor of culinary arts Alison Hodges assists student Chidi Izuwah Sept. 28.
Culinary teacher honored
NE student Bethany Anthony receives the Young Filmmaker Award at the PrairieFest Film Showcase Aug. 29.
Student receives local film award
NE student actors Isaac Macon and Toby Whatley star in “Lobby Hero” Sept. 25.
Small cast highlights big societal issues
More in September 30, 2026
Ryan Hamzeh, NW director of student success and advising, congratulates Liz Bradley on her first photography exhibit on the campus Sept. 22.
Photo exhibit shows shifting perspectives
Autumn Activites
Autumn Activites
Robert Pattinson plays Chris Hansen, a reporter best known for “To Catch a Predator,” and showcases a personal journey of career ambition and moral righteousness in a mission to protect children.
Eye-catching Pattinson transforms
Imprisonment should not be profitable
Imprisonment should not be profitable
Obsessing over life will always keep you from living it
Obsessing over life will always keep you from living it
Literacy is the mark of a thriving society, we should prioritize it
Literacy is the mark of a thriving society, we should prioritize it
About the Contributor
MADISON MCCARTHY
MADISON MCCARTHY, campus editor