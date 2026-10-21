The News Forum

The NE News Forum is a weekly event created to help students understand the news happening locally and around the world.

Every Thursday at 2 p.m. in NTAB 2113, Adam Ramsey, a NE government instructor, hosts a one-hour session where he goes over the major headlines from the week.

While Ramsey has a slideshow ready to go with articles he has seen throughout the week, he often opens the floor for students to ask questions about recent news events.

“It’s mostly the students themselves wanting to talk about this, wanting to talk about that, and then I’m just kind of bouncing around the presentation as I have stuff about it,” he said. “It’s become something that’s just a conversation.”

Ramsey said that while students are encouraged to chime in and voice their thoughts and opinions in civil discussion with one another, it’s not a forum for heavy debate. He wants everyone to feel welcome.

“As much as this event seems like it’s maybe for news junkies — and they’re certainly welcome,” he said. “It’s really geared toward and designed for learning and open conversation for people who either just want to know more about what’s happening in the world or just want to hear more from other people about what’s happening around us.”

NE student Noah Vargas plans to study political science and attends the forum frequently.

“I’ve always wanted an environment like this where I could hear other people’s opinions about what’s going on and voice my own,” he said. “And this has just been the perfect start to that.”

Ramsey argues that it’s important for everyone to be informed about what’s happening around them no matter what they plan on studying.

“I think it’s important for everybody to, at least a certain degree, to kind of have an idea of what’s going on in the world, in your country, in your community,” Ramsey said. “I think we make the best decisions for ourselves when we know the environment that we’re in, right?